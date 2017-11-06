Hobbsan arrested after robbing bank ATM

On Monday morning Hobbs Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at Lea County State Bank.

At around 11:14 a.m. HPD officers arrived at the scene they learned an armed robbery had taken place at an ATM machine located near the drive-thru teller lanes and the suspect, Lazarus Shamar Sanders, 19, fled the area on foot.

Witnesses advised that a male subject had fired multiple gunshots in the vicinity of Lea County State Bank and fled the area. The suspect allegedly shot at a bank employee who was attempting to watch the suspect until officers arrived.

HPD officers working in the intelligence center were able to locate a subject matching the description at the intersection of Sanger and Grimes and directed patrol officers to that location where Sanders, of Hobbs, was taken into custody without incident.

Sanders did have a firearm in his possession in addition to the money taken during the robbery. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

Sanders is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony and unlawful carry of a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment.

The Hobbs Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Hobbs Police Department at 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 393-8005.