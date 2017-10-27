Home Education Slideshow: Urenco visits Coronado
Education Entertainment Slideshows

Slideshow: Urenco visits Coronado

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on October 27, 2017
1 min read
0
300

Fifth-graders enjoy a hands-on lesson demonstrating the scientific method Friday hosted by Urenco At Coronado Elementary in Hobbs New Mexico. URENCO volunteers take their lesson to fifth-graders at 20 elementary schools each year.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In Education
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Slideshow: Pumpkin Race

Murray Elementary fourth-grades race against one other to the finish line. The first six s…