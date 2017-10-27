Hobbsan arrested after car chase

An 18-year-old Hobbs man was arrested after leading local and state officers in vehicle chase across the Texas state line, Saturday.

Adan Junior Tarin was taken into custody by Gaines County Sheriff’s Department Saturday near Texas County Road 335. An arrest warrant was released by the State of New Mexico, Sunday, for Tarin on charges of aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, a fourth degree felony, aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony and reckless driving.

Tarin was taken into the custody of the Lea County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

At around 9:25 p.m. Saturday the Lea County Communications Authority dispatch received an emergency phone call from Kevin Green who stated a red Ford Mustang struck several vehicles in an apartment complex parking lot, located on 1000 E. block of Yeso Drive. Green stated the driver of the Mustang was intoxicated and fled the scene after hitting the vehicles parked at the apartment complex.

Tarin, the alleged driver of the Mustang, and his passenger Dante Maldonado, were doing donuts in the vehicle in a church parking lot near the apartment complex, according to Green’s statement. Green said he yelled at Tarin to stop and then watched him drive the Mustang at a high rate of speed into the northwest entrance of the apartments where he struck a white van and a black passenger car. Tarin fled the apartment parking lot and headed eastbound on Yeso.

Green said he followed the Mustang to the 1200 block of Yeso Drive where he said the Mustang pulled into a driveway. Green parked a few house down from the driveway pulled into and watched Tarin and Maldonado pull broken parts from the right front of the Mustang. Green said Tarin and Maldonado recognized him parked down the street and got back in the car and headed directly at him while he was inside his car. Green jumped out of his car onto a lawn because he said he believed Tarin was going to hit him with the Mustang.

A Hobbs Police Department officer stated he was patrolling near the intersection of Yeso and Brazos when he observed a red Mustang traveling east on Pecos Street. The officer found Green pulled over on the side of the road, waving him down and pointing in the direction of the Mustang Tarin was driving.

The HPD officer followed Tarin in the Mustang down Pecos Street and southbound on Steven Street and onto Sanger. At the traffic light at Sanger and 62/180 another officer intercepted the Mustang and chased after him northbound on the highway. Once Tarin was on Highway 62/180 he hit speeds more than 100 miles per hour. The two officers chased Tarin toward the New Mexico/Texas state line.

Tarin passed the intersection of Bender and Highway 62/180 when a New Mexico State Police officer intercepted him and continued to chase him eastbound to the Texas. The NMSP officer and an HPD officer followed Tarin 10 miles across the Texas state line and then turned off to Texas CR 335.

The police officers found Maldonado on the side of the road who stated his friend Tarin was the driver of the Mustang and he drove into a business parking lot. Maldonado said he jumped out of the Mustang and that Tarin and himself were drinking and returning from getting food when they pulled into the apartment parking lot. He said Tarin struck a vehicle in the parking lot and fled the scene. Maldonado said he told Tarin to stop and pull over after police started chasing them.

One of the officers found the Mustang and Tarin in a warehouse near the business off of Texas CR 335 and placed him under arrest.

Tarin is currently being held at the Lea Country Detention Center with no bond.