Home State/Regional News Eastern New Mexico man faces 9th DWI charge
State/Regional News

Eastern New Mexico man faces 9th DWI charge

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on October 27, 2017
2 min read
1
1,664

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — The founder of an eastern New Mexico halfway house is facing his ninth drunken driving charge.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports Randall Pruit was arrested Saturday in Clovis after he was spotted driving erratically.

A criminal complaint says the 54-year-old told police he had been drinking but refused to perform field sobriety tests. He was booked on charges of speeding, failure to maintain traffic lane and aggravated driving under the influence.

A motion for pretrial detention filed Monday in magistrate court said Pruit was charged with his seventh DWI in October 2003 and then again in February 2009.

The Eastern New Mexico News archives show Pruit went to prison for a DWI conviction and spent two years behind bars.

It was not known if Pruit had an attorney.

___
Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In State/Regional News
Comments are closed.

Check Also

10 Commandments monument in New Mexico moving off city land

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (AP) — A group that erected a monument honoring the Ten Commandments six …