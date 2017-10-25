Home Education Slideshow: College Lane Pumpkins
Education Local News

Slideshow: College Lane Pumpkins

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on October 25, 2017
57 second read
0
739

College Lane Elementary students in Hobbs submitted over 150 Halloween decorated pumpkins for the schools annual Pumpkin Patch Contest.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In Education
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Head Start remembers those fighting cancer

Anessa Alvarez doesn’t feel alone in her fight with cancer. And the 10-year old from Texas…