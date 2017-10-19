Home Local News VIDEO: Officer Involved Shooting in Lovington
By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on October 19, 2017
New Mexico State Police investigate a officer involved shooting Thursday morning in Lovington New Mexico. State police reported on Twitter that there was no injuries and that more information will follow.

