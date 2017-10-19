Man arrested after officer involved shooting in Lovington

On Thursday around 3 a.m., a Lovington Police Department officer arrested Karlo Sanchez Hernandez, 18, for burglary at a local business.

Hernandez was taken into custody and managed to escape, running toward the Panda Buffet located on the 300 block of Main Street.

After a short foot pursuit Hernandez was detained. During the apprehension of Hernandez, a shot was fired by a Lovington Police Department officer. There were no injuries to officers or Hernandez during the incident.

Agents from the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau were immediately notified and are currently conducting an investigation of the incident.

No further information is available. The name of the officer involved and details of the shooting will not be released until after all interviews are completed.