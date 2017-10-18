Home Education VIDEO: Hobbs High School students paint rocks to hide
Education Local News

VIDEO: Hobbs High School students paint rocks to hide

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on October 18, 2017
1 min read
0
528

Hobbs High School Student Council members gathered to paint rocks to hide on the playgrounds of the elementary schools they once attended.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In Education
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Oktober Fiesta set for Saturday

Lovington is celebrating El Dia de Los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) and Oktoberfest Satur…