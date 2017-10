The City of Hobbs will shut off water from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today to replace two valves in the city’s water system.

The work will take place on Main and Jefferson. The properties highlighted in blue in the map below may be without water during the replacement of the two valves.

For more information call the City of Hobbs Utilities office at 397-9315.

Click here for larger view of map.