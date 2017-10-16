Eunice Schools employee arrested on embezzlement charge

On Friday the New Mexico State Police arrested Kristin McLean, of Eunice, on an embezzlement charge. McLean was previously employed as a book keeper for Eunice Public Schools.

McLean was charged with embezzlement and fraudulent use of a credit card, both fourth-degree felonies.

After an initial inquiry was completed by Eunice Public Schools, they requested the New Mexico State Police for assistance. McLean was contacted in an attempt to interview her regarding her knowledge of the allegations, on both accounts she did not show up, and would not return calls or messages.

The officer proceeded with the investigation, applied for and was subsequently granted an arrest warrant for McLean based on the information provided from the school district.

McLean was taken into custody and booked into the Lea County Detention Center.