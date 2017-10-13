Home Education School classroom instruction dollars
By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on October 13, 2017
Hobbs High School eagle

Are dollars making it into school classroom instruction?

Think New Mexico has compiled a ranking of what percentage of educational dollars are making it into instruction versus what is spent on administrative expenses in the state’s 89 school districts.

The district with the best ranking is Hobbs Municipal Schools, with more dollars being used to instruct students than any other district in the state.

Think New Mexico is proposing the state Legislature mandate a certain percentage of every dollar sent to school districts be spent on instruction. It argues it could result on better educational outcomes and more money actually impacting students instead of being spent on overhead and other administrative expenses.

For more information, see Friday’s News-Sun.

