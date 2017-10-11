VIDEO: Wise Fools at Edison Elementary

Wise Fool New Mexico performs at Edison Elementary Wednesday in Hobbs hosted by Hobbs Municipal Schools 21st CCLC Afterschool Initiative. As part of the Hobbs Municipal Schools 21st CCLC Afterschool Initiative, Wise Fool New Mexico will present two adult theater/circus workshops each Wednesday 6pm on Oct. 11th and Oct. 18th at the Center for the Arts.
-
Video: Lea Regional Medical Arts Plaza ExhibitFamilies search for their children’s artwork Tuesday night at Lea Regional Medical A…
-
SLIDESHOW: Hobbs Schools RoadMap to reduce teen pregnancyDuring Tuesday’s Hobbs Municipal Schools board meeting, Paula Smith and Barry Young …
-
VIDEO: Got Science at Hobbs Public LibraryScience Spectrum instructor Satina Whelen sets up a science project Wednesday during a Cra…
Load More Related Articles
-
Lovington schools adopt DACA resolutionThe following is the DACA resolution that supports undocumented students and teachers, pas…
-
Jal celebrates opening of $15 million elementarySuperintendent Brian Snider, choked up and seemed on the brink of tears Thursday during hi…
-
Video: Lea Regional Medical Arts Plaza ExhibitFamilies search for their children’s artwork Tuesday night at Lea Regional Medical A…
Load More In Education
Comments are closed.
Check Also
Lovington schools adopt DACA resolution
The following is the DACA resolution that supports undocumented students and teachers, pas…