Home Education VIDEO: Wise Fools at Edison Elementary
Education Entertainment Videos

VIDEO: Wise Fools at Edison Elementary

By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on October 11, 2017
1 min read
0
245

Wise Fool New Mexico performs at Edison Elementary Wednesday in Hobbs hosted by Hobbs Municipal Schools 21st CCLC Afterschool Initiative. As part of the Hobbs Municipal Schools 21st CCLC Afterschool Initiative, Wise Fool New Mexico will present two adult theater/circus workshops each Wednesday 6pm on Oct. 11th and Oct. 18th at the Center for the Arts.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Hobbs News-Sun
Load More In Education
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Lovington schools adopt DACA resolution

The following is the DACA resolution that supports undocumented students and teachers, pas…