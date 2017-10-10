Man charged with child abuse in domestic dispute

A Hobbs man was arrested on multiple charges, including child abuse, Thursday after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with a woman and tried to injure a baby.

Nathaniel Massengill, 19, was charged with abandonment or abuse of a child, false imprisonment, battery against a household member, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and a probation violation.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Hobbs police responded to the 200 block of West Main for an “active physical domestic.” Police located two men, two women and a baby at the home. Police learned of a fight involving Massengill and he was taken into custody after he allegedly refused an officer’s commands, according to the criminal complaint.

A man reported a fight occurred between him and Massengill after he heard Massengill and a woman arguing and then saw Massengill try to grab the baby from the woman “in attempts to hurt the baby.” The woman also described to police a physical altercation with Massengill and alleged Massengill went towards the baby’s crib, grabbed the baby and “appeared to be strangling” the baby.

“(She) stated she went after him and took the baby from him,” an officer wrote. “Nathaniel threw her back down on the bed several more times and grabbed a cord from the lamp and attempted to go after the baby as if to strangle the baby with the cord.”

Afterwards, she said Massengill tried to prevent her from leaving the room and she got away when he and the other man started fighting. The complaint states the woman, man and Massengill all received medical assistance. The report does not state if the baby received or needed any medical attention.

New Mexico court records reflect a Nov. 1 hearing is scheduled for Massengill in Hobbs Magistrate Court on the charges with a $3,000 unsecured appearance bond set.