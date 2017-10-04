Home Business Video: Lea Regional Medical Arts Plaza Exhibit
By Hobbs News-Sun
Posted on October 4, 2017
Families search for their children’s artwork Tuesday night at Lea Regional Medical Arts Plaza Exhibit. The student display is the third installment in an annual District Wide Elementary School Art Exhibit series and is a collaboration between the Hobbs Municipal Schools, the Center of the Arts. State of New Mexico and Lea Regional Medical Center.

